Sun, pool and hot embrace: Isabelle Gular and Kevin Trapp in Mykonos
A couple of days ago, the supermodel posted to Instagram shots of new York city, and today they groom sunbathing on a Greek island.
The Victoria’s Secret model Isabel Gular and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who recently spent time in new York, on holiday in Mykonos. Paparazzi caught the lovers in a snow-white Villa in the Greek style: the couple chose to sunbathe by the pool, not on the famous sandy beaches of the island by the sea. The model was dressed in a yellow bikini that almost hid nothing — takes the example of Emily Ratzkowski, then as her companion was in a simple blue Bermuda shorts. Judging by the pictures, Isabel and Kevin clearly were set up romantic: they have a lot of kissing and hugging.
Despite all the conditions for a digital detox, supermodel some time spent in his phone — probably to like the new photos of Kevin and check how many likes and comments got her last video (a lot!).
We will remind, Isabelle Gular and Kevin Trapp met in Paris, where is the club football — PSG. Your novel they published in November 2014, and the engagement was announced a year ago. In one of their interview the lovers are often talked about family and future children.