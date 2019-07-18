Sun protection cosmetics is a danger to health
The application of sunscreen cosmetics can cause serious health problems. Such a conclusion is made by results of research experts from the FDA.
Scientists conducted an experiment involving 24 people with different skin tone. Each participant applied the sunscreen about four times a day and sunbathed in the sun. Some time later, experts examined the bodies of the volunteers and analyzed the blood samples. It turned out that sunscreen causes an increase of hazardous substances, notwithstanding the provision of chemical protection.
Also, the participants found the allergen is oxybenzone, which is particularly harmful for men, as it reduces the level of testosterone. Previous experiments have then confirmed that sunscreen can cause diseases of the immune system and provoke the development of dangerous tumors.