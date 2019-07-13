Sunburn you can get and see-through shirt
Experts warn that getting a sunburn is possible even in cloudy weather and in the shade. Therefore, one should always care for protecting his own skin.
There are certain myths related to the protection of skin from sunlight, which is harmful to health. Indeed, in that case, if the person does not protect themselves from the sun thoroughly, he runs the risk sunburn and even skin cancer. For example, many people think that swimming in a t-shirt is absolutely safe for the skin. However, when the shirt gets wet, it lets much more UV rays than dry. In addition, the color of the shirts. So, dark or dark blue color transmits less rays than white. Well, t-shirt lycra, for example, have the best protection from the sun.
You should not think cloudy sunscreen is not needed. 80% of sunlight passes through the clouds. Another harmful myth is the belief that contact lenses are somehow protect the eyes from sunlight. They provide this protection only if they are specially adapted. Traditional contact lenses such protection is not given, and it is necessary to wear sunglasses.
Do not assume that a wide-brimmed hat somehow protect you from the sun. If you are using this hat will not see the sun, it does not mean that it does not pass through the rays. Also, we should not think that being in the shadows gives you total protection. You can get sunburnt, even if you are under a tree or umbrella because the sun’s rays are reflected from all adjacent surfaces.