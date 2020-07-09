Sunday brunch and the course ‘Rasovedenie’: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (July 10-12)
What: Course “How to manage your time”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: Online
Read more: do You lack the time, staff turnover absorbs it almost without a trace, and important to use in progress? In this course you will be able to examine their relationships over time and to study modern methods of time management to achieve desired results efficiently and in a timely manner.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Rasovedenie”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: Online
Read more: Rasovedenie — section of anthropology that studies group human diversity, i.e. the variability of the human species in space. In this course we will focus on what the human race than people are different from each other, why there were these differences. Humanity is extremely diverse, racial variability is not limited to school ideas about the Negroid, Caucasian and Mongoloid. In fact, the Earth is occupied by a lot more races, and the study of some of them — in the future. In addition, each race is divided into many types, sometimes they have sharp specifics, sometimes giving new types that are mixed.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Studies of death”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: Online
Read more: We all die. Every person knows that they will die. As what the people around are not immortal. How we perceive death? Does this perception over time? Why the funeral, the coffins, the dead — taboo topic? As we honor the dead? How does the digital environment affect the perception of death? All of these questions looking for the answers the experts from different fields — cultural studies, anthropology and sociology. Their studies merged into a single field — death studies, i.e. the study of death, which you’ll learn more in this course.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Love and the material world”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: Online
Read more: What is love? Who can be the object of love? Over these questions for thousands of years was speculated by many scientists. In the XXI century we are not surprised robots, neural networks and the application for Dating. On this course you will learn whether you can love a robot, what is love in the modern world, what is the relationship between humans and the material world.
Cost: Free
What: Course “a brief history of Earth”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn the history and development of our planet, the formation of volcanoes and oceans, as well as the origin of life in its various manifestations.
Cost: Free
What: the Course ‘Brain and sensory systems’
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: Online
Read more: How we see, hear, touch and perceive different chemicals? The functions in our body pain and internal sensitivity? How do sensory systems in humans? As processes information from the senses to the brain? As we identify sensory images? This course will talk about the structure and principles of functioning of the main analyzers of the human body (visual, auditory, skin sensation, gustatory, olfactory, etc.).
Cost: Free
What: an Online festival of Ukrainian music
When: Saturday, 11 July, 18:00
Where: Online
Read more: Join the online festival to experience year cycles of Ukrainian folk songs. In it you will learn about other summer traditions, including wreaths. Zoya and Sana Shepko (Ukrainian team) will share their interpretations of Ukrainian summer songs.
Cost: Free
What: Tour of “the Lost cemeteries of Los Angeles”
When: Sunday, July 12, from 10:00
Where: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: Los Angeles is a horrible story of unwarranted oblivion of the past, and this is the most scary demonstrates how cemeteries of the early history of the metropolis were ousted in the name of progress as the expansion of the city.
On the tour you will explore places and history of the four original cemeteries in Los Angeles, which in some cases were moved and others have just built up.
Cost: $25
What: Sunday brunch
When: Sunday, July 12, from 11:00
Where: Pips On Labrea, 1356 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
More: Spend a Sunday with good food, Mimosas and soft music from saxophonist cal Bennett. Here you can spend a family evening, but also to meet new interesting people.
Cost: Free
What: a Picket of solidarity with the Belarusians
When: Sunday, July 12, from 12:00
Where: Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: Political arrests in Belarus touched upon the Armenian Diaspora around the world. In support of its members get together and go on a strike of solidarity.
Shares in new York you will learn about elections in Belarus, about how to vote, what rules and documents are required, discuss the initiative on the Constitution and other issues.
Cost: Free
