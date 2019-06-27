Sunstroke in Europe: thousands of people may die from the heat
June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
PHOTO: “Mir”
EUROPE
Sunstroke in Europe. Thousands of people are unable this year to die from an unprecedented heat wave. It warned European scientists and meteorologists, reports “WORLD 24”.
They predict that major heat wave will strike in the coming days. The heat becomes unbearable. The highest temperatures will be in the Western and Central parts of Europe. In some areas of Spain and France in a few days on the thermometers will be approximately 45 degrees.
Scientists remind us that in the 2003 heat wave killed tens of thousands of Europeans. And stuffy in the summer of last year in Germany died at least a thousand people.