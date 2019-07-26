Sunwing employees charged with drug trafficking (PHOTO)

Loading...

Representatives of the RCMP Kitchener announced today that 11 people are accused of committing a total of 40 crimes related to trafficking in fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in the greater Toronto area and southwestern Ontario.

The charges are the result of a covert operation, during which the Federal police “were directly embedded in several well-organized groups involved in drug trafficking”, which ultimately led to the seizure of the party drug worth about $ 10 million, and seized about $ 400,000 in cash and the confiscation of three cars with a value of 170,000 dollars.

In the course of this investigation, dubbed “Project OWoodcraft” was established the identity of those employees of the RCMP are called “members of the organization for the importation of cocaine, operating on the basis of the International Toronto Pearson international airport (TPIA)”.

“Investigation concerning the import of cocaine led to the arrest of two employees of Sunwing Airlines working in TPIA, – said in a release issued by the RCMP on Friday. – These employees are charged with the attempted importation and trafficking of cocaine.”

“The leadership of the RCMP would like to thank Sunwing Airlines for their assistance during this investigation continues the police. – The desire Sunwing to provide security was obvious, and their cooperation has played an important role in the successful completion of this investigation.”

Judging by the list of indictments, employees of the Sunwing are 40-year-old Andrzej Marek Krawczyk (Andrej Marek Krawczyk) of Kitchener and 46-year-old Balestri Gianni (Gianni Ballestrin) of MISSISSAUGA.

Both brought numerous charges in the attempted importation of or trafficking in a controlled substance in violation of the law on controlled drugs and substances, as well as “conspiracy to import of cocaine” in violation of the Criminal code of Canada.