Sunwing passengers firmly landed in Toronto because of the bursting of the tire (PHOTO)

Loading...

The passengers aboard Sunwing airlines, flying from Mexico to Canada, experienced a pretty hard landing in Toronto due to the fact that the tyre on the wheel of the aircraft burst while landing.

According to airline, all passengers and crew descended to the ground unharmed when the plane landed at the Pearson International airport in Toronto around 3pm on Sunday.

Sunwing States that the airport staff inspected the aircraft and found the hydraulic leak in the undercarriage.

The company says that the flight was operated by the airline Swift Air.

According to witnesses, while landing the plane started the strongest to shake. Many also noted that it seemed as if the hand baggage can start to fly on the heads of people.

About an hour the passengers had to sit in the plane after landing. According to eyewitnesses, it was very hot and the air conditioning was turned off or not working. However, the crew was very friendly and we were given biscuits and water.