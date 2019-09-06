SUPER CLEANSE THAT FLUSHES OUT TOXINS FROM THE BODY!
September 6, 2019
This recipe is called “Recipe of youth”. We need:
Garlic – 350 g
Alcohol – 200 ml
Cold milk
Skip the garlic through a meat grinder. After this, take the part where more juice 220 grams and fill it with rubbing alcohol. All this should infuse for at least ten days.
Then the mixture should be thoroughly drain, and the next day to use one drop per 30 grams of milk. The dose should be increased a drop a day. Once the value reaches 25, drink an infusion before the end.