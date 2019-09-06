SUPER CLEANSE THAT FLUSHES OUT TOXINS FROM THE BODY!

| September 6, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

СУПЕРСКИЙ ОЧИЩАЮЩИЙ НАПИТОК, ЧТО ВЫВОДИТ ВСЕ ТОКСИНЫ ИЗ ОРГАНИЗМА!

This recipe is called “Recipe of youth”. We need:
Garlic – 350 g
Alcohol – 200 ml

Cold milk
Skip the garlic through a meat grinder. After this, take the part where more juice 220 grams and fill it with rubbing alcohol. All this should infuse for at least ten days.

Then the mixture should be thoroughly drain, and the next day to use one drop per 30 grams of milk. The dose should be increased a drop a day. Once the value reaches 25, drink an infusion before the end.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr