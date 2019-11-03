Super secret: the 12 places in the United States, over which prohibited the flight of aircraft
You probably know or guess that the aircraft can not fly near the White house and the Capitol, but not everyone knows that flying is also prohibited over mount Vernon and Disney World?
A no-fly zone — is primarily a security measure, says Reader’s Digest. These zones prohibit aircraft to approach certain places to deter or at least identify potentially hostile aircraft.
As the place becomes a no-fly zone? “There is no single process,” explains Daniel Burnham, an expert on flights in company Scott’s Cheap Flights. FAA (Federal aviation administration), which regulates American airspace, can create a no-fly zone, but that’s not the only way to labeling. Sometimes a no-fly zone arise from Executive orders or acts of Congress. Most (but not all) of the no-fly zones in the United States have some military or government Association. Most of them are also places that you can visit by plane, but there are places that forbidden to visit.
This does not mean that planes never fly over these places. As Burnham explains, many of these areas limit the flight of the aircraft at an altitude of 3000 feet (about 900 meters) or another mark. Thus, this means that “a passenger aircraft flying at cruising altitude, rarely will be affected by these provisions,” because flying is much higher. “The resolution approved by the FAA, what is the minimum height to 3,000 feet suitable for US Navy could easily identify and shoot down enemy planes approaching,” says Burnham.
Here are the places which should not be approached on the plane.
Washington, D.C.
The capital of the country in which they live, the President, members of Congress and are government centers that it makes sense to make a useless area. There is a “Special flight rules area”, which covers a 30-mile radius (48 km) around the international airport and Ronald Reagan. That is why the airport is famous for the “nervous” takeoffs and landings in the United States. Pilots have to carefully maneuver around the no-fly zones, sometimes deviating and creating a somewhat awkward takeoff for the passengers. And the trial in that case, if someone violates the no-fly zone, will not be comic. In 2005, a student pilot accidentally turned into a no-fly zone — had to urgently evacuate the Capitol.
Camp David
Another presidential residence complements the list of no-fly zones: camp David, Maryland. Prohibited region such as this, marked with the letter P — prohibited (“prohibited”), followed by a number; camp David is the P-40. The district, designated the P-40 has a radius of 3 nautical miles (5.5 km). The ban is always in effect, but when the President visits the residence of the no-fly zone is expanding due to the temporary restriction of flight to 10 nautical miles (18.5 km).
Area 51
This infamous military base, which in 2019 planned to storm the crowds of people hoping to see aliens, is a no-fly zone, like some other military installations. The only flight allowed to fly in Area 51 must be executed from a particular terminal at a particular airport (McCarran international airport in Las Vegas). Aircraft should use the Callsign “Janet” to get permission to enter the airspace.
Disneyland and Disney World
Yes, both Disney in the United States protected no-fly zones — Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. They were included in a large-scale act of Congress on issues of safety, which was conducted in 2003. Disney World didn’t want a low flying plane frightened the fauna of Animal Kingdom. In addition to security considerations, the establishment of no-fly zones, there is the other reason. During the 1980-ies and 90-ies of the visitors to Disney was literally exhausted air is, including religious and political messages and advertising competitors like SeaWorld, flying over their parks. A no-fly zone — the perfect way to keep all of it away.
Submarine base kings Bay
Naval base in St. Mary’s, Georgia is the only place on the East coast, where you will find the submarines of the Ohio class. His no-fly zone, P-50, was established in late 2005. “Most of these banned zones are created in response to the request of the group of special interests,” explains Burnham. Often is the us military branches.
Naval base Kitsap
In the other corner of the continental United States is naval base Kitsap, which was created in 2004 with the merger of two separate databases, located in Elliott Bay and Seattle. The largest structure in the North-West includes surface ships, submarines and ballistic missiles. This no-fly zone — the P-51, which can be a bit confusing, because you expect that it will, in General, Area 51.
Atomic Assembly plant Pantex
This place is located to the North-East of Amarillo, Texas, just what it sounds like — a place for the production of nuclear weapons (although new is not doing here since 1991). Pantex also examines the rocket and monitors existing ones. This is one of the few places administered by the National administration for nuclear safety, but in fact it is the only place of its kind with a no-fly zone.
Mount Vernon
This is one of the few places to stay that appeared in the list (along with Disney’s parks). Home of George Washington, which is a national historic landmark, known as the “P-73”. Therefore, despite the fact that it is located in Northern Virginia, he actually separated from the restricted area around Washington, which is P-56. Even potential photographers are not exempt from the ban on flights; the site says that aerial photography is “rarely allowed.” And though visitors can still photograph of mount Vernon, there are plenty of places that prohibit it.
Kennedy Space Center
From this location at Cape Canaveral, Florida to fly the real space ships (Yes, even today!), It is easy to understand why the government doesn’t want the commercial airlines flying near by.
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness
It’s a beautiful place, which includes more than a million acres in Minnesota, was designated as a no-fly zone in 1949. President Harry Truman signed the order — is another way by which the place could become a no-fly zone. It is surprising that national parks do not receive a no-fly protection. But this is one of the few exclusively recreational zones where it is forbidden to fly. And as part of the National forest of Minnesota, which, in turn, is part of the National system of forestry of the United States, it still has government patronage.
The family ranch of Bush
This “Western White House”, also known as Prairie Chapel Ranch, was purchased by George Bush in the late 1990-ies. He and his wife Laura completed the home construction in 2001, and since then, this popular vacation spot. The house is located near Crawford, Texas, and it has been visited by many famous guests, including high-ranking foreigners. A few years ago a restricted area around the ranch of the Bush family was broken; it turned out that the prohibited area, P-49, has been slightly broadened with a temporary restriction of flight. The unsuspecting pilot was forced to land at a nearby airport Waco, wait 90 minutes and interview for a job with the secret service.
Other limitations
This list is far not exhaustive.
“In addition to these permanent facilities, the FAA imposes temporary no-fly zone around the sites of major sporting events and various military bases during exercises,” said Burnham. And these temporary restrictions on flying is actually fairly common, there can be even several in one day.
New player, complicating the task of no-fly zones? Drones and their growing popularity. The FAA is trying to control these unmanned objects and places where they can and can’t fly. A traditional no-fly zone “for commercial and private aircraft; drones are faced with much greater restrictions on where they can fly, explains Burnham. In General, drones are prohibited to fly over a wider range of military installations, Federal prisons, nuclear test sites, airports and specific national monuments, especially those which contain critical infrastructure such as the Hoover dam”.
Finally, States, counties and cities may also adopt their own legislation restricting the use of drones, and these restrictions can vary greatly depending on the area.