Superabat-2019: opening hours of different stores on this day
December 21 — “Superobama”, also known as “Panic Saturday”, because it’s the last Saturday before Christmas. About it writes USA Today.
According to a new study by the National retail Federation, about 147,8 million people compared to 134,3 million last year plan to take advantage of sales in Supersubtle.
“While many people have begun their holiday shopping earlier, those who waited until the weekend of thanksgiving, I feel the pressure because of the limited number of days this year between thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Matthew Shay, President and CEO of the National retail Federation.
2014 Black Friday has turned into “the busiest day” sliding Supersubtle. But according to the company RetailNext, which analyzes traffic and other metrics in traditional stores, said that, based on historical data and current trends, Supersulphate again it will show the highest total sales.
Regina Conway, an expert on consumer goods of Slickdeals.net suggests that buyers who want to avoid the crowds, have to order online and use sidewalk pickup where possible.
Shopping hours in Supersubtle
Academy Sports + Outdoors: from 07:00 to midnight
Apple: opening hours vary depending on store location
Barnes & Noble: 09:00 to 23:00
Bass Pro Shops: 08:00 to 22:00
Bealls Florida: from 07:00 to 23:00
Bealls Outlet: from 08:00 to midnight
Bed Bath & Beyond: from 08:00 to 23:00
Belk: from 08:00 to 23:59
Best Buy: from 08:00 to 23:00
Big Lots: from 07:00 to 23:00
BJ’s Wholesale Club: from 08:00 to 22:00
Boscov’s: from 08:00 to midnight
Bloomingdale’s: 10:00 to 23:00
Bloomingdale’s Outlet: from 10:00 to midnight
Burlington: from 07:00 to 01:00
Cabela’s: from 08:00 to 22:00
Conn’s HomePlus: 08:00 to 23:00
Costco: 09:30 to 19:00
Dick’s Sporting Goods: from 08:00 to 23:00
Dillard’s: from 09:00 to 22:00
DSW: 09:00 to 21:00
Dunham’s Sports is open from 08: 00 to 23:00
Five Below 08: 00 to 23:00
Fleet Farm: from 07:00 to 21:00
Fry’s Electronics: from 09:00 to 21:00
GameStop: from 08:00 to 22:00
Gordman’s: from 08:00 to 23:00
Guitar Center: from 09:00 to 22:00
Half Price Books: from 09:00 to 22:00
Harbor Freight: from 08:00 to 20:00
Hobby Lobby: 09:00 to 20:00
Home Depot: from 06:00 to 22:00
HomeGoods: from 07:00 to 23:00
J. C. Penney: from 07:00 to midnight
Joann Stores: from 08:00 to 22:00
Kmart: from 08:00 to 23:59
Kohl’s: open around the clock
Lord & Taylor: from 09:00 to midnight
Lowe’s: from 06:00 to 21:00
Macy’s: from 07:00 to 23:59
Marshalls: from 07:00 to 23:00
Meijer: around the clock
Menards from 6: 30 to 21:00
Michaels: from 07:00 to 23:00
Modell”s Sporting Goods: varies
Neiman Marcus: varies
Nordstrom: varies
Office Depot and OfficeMax: 09:00 to 21:00
Old Navy: from 08:00 to midnight
Old Time Pottery: from 09:00 to 21:00
Petco: 09:00 to 21:00
PetSmart: 08:00 to 22:00
Ross: from 08:00 to 01:30
Sam’s Club: from 09:00 to 20:30
Saks Fifth Avenue: varies
Sears: 09:00 to 22:00
Shoe Carnival: from 09:00 to 21:30
Sierra Trading Post: from 07:00 to 23:00
Stage Stores: from 08:00 to midnight
Staples: 09:00 to 22:00
Stein Mart: from 08:00 to 22:00
Target: from 07:00 to 23:00
T. J. Maxx: from 07:00 to 23:00
Tractor Supply Co.: from 08:00 to 21:00
Ulta: 08:00 to 23:00
Walmart: regular hours
World Market: varies