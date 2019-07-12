Superbeta between Nadal and Federer at Wimbledon collected dozens of celebrities (photos)

On Friday, July 12, in London, on the courts of Wimbledon to was Packed. In the semi-finals of one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world met legendary athletes such as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Last time at Wimbledon they were out on the court in 2008. Not surprisingly, superschwacke two kings of modern tennis have attracted the attention of so many fans.

Arrived movie stars, pop music, football and the younger sister of Kate Middleton Pippa with her husband. But it is better to see once… “FACTS” suggest photos from the stands of Wimbledon.

    The famous football coach Jose Mourinho

    Famous British actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein in krotkoy skirt from Balmain a cost of $ 1,200

    Hugh Grant is very emotionally commented on the game, addressing his colleague Jude law

    Jude law with his charming wife Philippa Cohen

    Lowe behaved like a true gentleman and loving husband

    David Beckham came to the game alone this time. The famous football player does not miss a single match at Wimbledon

    Star of the cult series “Billions” Damien Lewis was with his wife, actress Helen Mccrory

    Pop star Pixie Lott appeared in a stylish white pantsuit arm with her fiancé, a famous male model Oliver Cheshire

    British singer Leona Lewis allowed himself a deep neckline

    The daughter of sir Paul McCartney, world-famous fashion designer Stella McCartney and her husband, British publisher Alasdhair Willis

    Legendary soccer coach sir Alex Ferguson with daughter

    The player of football club “Liverpool” Trent Alexander-Arnold

    Popular Hollywood comedian Steve Carell

    The younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is Pippa with her husband James Matthews

    Famous British singer cliff Richard

    The legend of the world cinema documentary sir David Attenborough

    Iconic American actor woody Harrelson

