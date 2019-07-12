Superbeta between Nadal and Federer at Wimbledon collected dozens of celebrities (photos)
On Friday, July 12, in London, on the courts of Wimbledon to was Packed. In the semi-finals of one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world met legendary athletes such as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Last time at Wimbledon they were out on the court in 2008. Not surprisingly, superschwacke two kings of modern tennis have attracted the attention of so many fans.
Arrived movie stars, pop music, football and the younger sister of Kate Middleton Pippa with her husband. But it is better to see once… “FACTS” suggest photos from the stands of Wimbledon.
The famous football coach Jose Mourinho
Famous British actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein in krotkoy skirt from Balmain a cost of $ 1,200
Hugh Grant is very emotionally commented on the game, addressing his colleague Jude law
Jude law with his charming wife Philippa Cohen
Lowe behaved like a true gentleman and loving husband
David Beckham came to the game alone this time. The famous football player does not miss a single match at Wimbledon
Star of the cult series “Billions” Damien Lewis was with his wife, actress Helen Mccrory
Pop star Pixie Lott appeared in a stylish white pantsuit arm with her fiancé, a famous male model Oliver Cheshire
British singer Leona Lewis allowed himself a deep neckline
The daughter of sir Paul McCartney, world-famous fashion designer Stella McCartney and her husband, British publisher Alasdhair Willis
Legendary soccer coach sir Alex Ferguson with daughter
The player of football club “Liverpool” Trent Alexander-Arnold
Popular Hollywood comedian Steve Carell
The younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is Pippa with her husband James Matthews
Famous British singer cliff Richard
The legend of the world cinema documentary sir David Attenborough
Iconic American actor woody Harrelson
