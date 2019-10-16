Superfast how food affects our health
New studies have linked industrial products with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and weight gain. But this food has occupied an important place in modern diets.
As writes Le Monde, scientists sometimes referred to as ultra fast food “fake food”, “deceptive food” or “denaturirovannaya food.”
Ultratransparent products (TUE) currently located in the centre of attention of researchers and nutritionists. Several studies published in international scientific journals, bring new elements to the already heavy list of these industrial food charged with development of metabolic disorders, obesity or diabetes.
These industrial products consist of ingredients that are often found in our kitchens — maltodextrin (sugar resulting from the hydrolysis of starch), hydrolyzed proteins (flavor enhancers) or Caseinates (emulsifying and texturizing agents derived from milk proteins).
They include Breakfast cereals, cakes, biscuits, ready meals, canned sauces, sugary drinks, dehydrated soups … And, according to estimates, they occupy almost half of the supermarket shelves. In some countries such as the United States or Canada, more than 50% of the energy consumed comes from ultraparabolic food.
Of the 105 000 participants, observed between 2009 and 2018, the researchers noted that the increase in TUE in the diet by 10 points is associated with a 12% increase in the risk of cardiovascular diseases (13% for cardiovascular disease, 11% for coronary heart disease). These results take into account socio-demographic factors and lifestyles of participants: age, level of education, Smoking and alcohol consumption, physical activity.
This same research group has already demonstrated a significant statistical relationship between consumption ultraprecision food and cancer.