Supermarkets accused of promoting mass obesity

| August 4, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Scientists have accused supermarkets in that they contribute to the spread of obesity, making the problem of excess weight even more massive. The conclusions made by experts from Britain, representing the Royal society of public health.

Супермаркеты обвинили в содействии массовому ожирению

Scientists have organized a large-scale survey, asking volunteers what they think about the Association of obesity and visits to supermarkets. Only one in five respondents expressed the view that these sites take enough measures to counter the trend of mass obesity. In addition, 48% of study participants believe that the authorities in Britain should be required for such outlets to offer consumers a wider choice of healthy food.

As a rule, in supermarkets, located near houses, the products displayed in such a way that people primary noticed the unhealthy foods and drinks. We are talking about chips, processed foods, soda, sugar and sweets. Studies have shown that nine out of ten are at eye level of a consumer of goods belong to the category of harmful.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.