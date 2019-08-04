Supermarkets accused of promoting mass obesity
Scientists have accused supermarkets in that they contribute to the spread of obesity, making the problem of excess weight even more massive. The conclusions made by experts from Britain, representing the Royal society of public health.
Scientists have organized a large-scale survey, asking volunteers what they think about the Association of obesity and visits to supermarkets. Only one in five respondents expressed the view that these sites take enough measures to counter the trend of mass obesity. In addition, 48% of study participants believe that the authorities in Britain should be required for such outlets to offer consumers a wider choice of healthy food.
As a rule, in supermarkets, located near houses, the products displayed in such a way that people primary noticed the unhealthy foods and drinks. We are talking about chips, processed foods, soda, sugar and sweets. Studies have shown that nine out of ten are at eye level of a consumer of goods belong to the category of harmful.