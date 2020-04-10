Supermarkets have agreed to reduce the margin on some products
In Ukraine in order to stabilize food prices, supermarkets have agreed to reduce the margin on products of first necessity.
As reported Hvilya about this on his page in Facebook wrote the head of the Kiev regional separation of the AMC Alexei Khmel.
He noted that the decrease in margins went Auchan, NOVUS, METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine, Silpo, ATB-Market, VARUS, VARUS, EKO-market “Great Kyshenya”, and “Velmart”.
“We have already received the corresponding letters. Tomorrow this info will be able to check everyone in the shops of these networks (information the list of goods which reduced the mark-up can be seen on the company website)”, — said Khmelnitsky.
According to him, from the margins for certain product group into a period of quarantine refused a number of retailers. This applies to such products as flour, cabbage, beets, carrots, potatoes, various cereals (including buckwheat), sugar, onion, butter, pasta, eggs and milk. It is emphasized that it is expected that the lemons will also be significantly reduced in price.