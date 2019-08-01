Supermodel candice Swanepoel visited the tribe of ancient Indians
For several days now 30-year-old candice Swanepoel is resting in Brazil. However, only one swimming in the ocean and sunbathing it is not limited. Yesterday, the star decided to get acquainted with the local culture and went to a tribe of Indians patacho.
I had an unforgettable experience in the tribe of patacho. I have gained knowledge and participated in the ceremony,
she shared impressions on his Instagram.
The result of one of these rituals was the pattern on her face, which is one of the representatives of the tribe.
The model told that in Brazil there are about 11 thousands of Indians patacho. In 2004, they created a cultural center for everyone, but in 2013 he was forced to close due to lack of financial support. Now their leader is looking for assistance for the reconstruction and revival of culture.
With whom Candace went to rest, a mystery. By the way, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two sons Hermann Nicoli — originally from Brazil. This journey model gave her fans thinking that she shacked up with ex-boyfriend.