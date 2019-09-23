Supermodel demi rose showed nice curves in a bikini

| September 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

She continues to seduce candid snapshots.

Супермодель Деми Роуз показала роскошные формы в бикини

British supermodel demi rose, which the tabloids nicknamed young copy Kim Kardashian, excited fans hot images.

The star posed by the pool in a revealing swimsuit with straps from the chain, which almost did not hide big Breasts. Image complements the fringed scarf tied around the waist.

Супермодель Деми Роуз показала роскошные формы в бикини

On the second photo rose Flirty posing on the sand in a red bikini. It should be noted that in so open swimsuit body may become very spicy tan. The way demi added a red flower.

Супермодель Деми Роуз показала роскошные формы в бикини

Both pictures are very much to the fans who called the supermodel “hot” and “Queen.” Frames received by 400 thousand likes.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr