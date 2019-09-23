Supermodel demi rose showed nice curves in a bikini
She continues to seduce candid snapshots.
British supermodel demi rose, which the tabloids nicknamed young copy Kim Kardashian, excited fans hot images.
The star posed by the pool in a revealing swimsuit with straps from the chain, which almost did not hide big Breasts. Image complements the fringed scarf tied around the waist.
On the second photo rose Flirty posing on the sand in a red bikini. It should be noted that in so open swimsuit body may become very spicy tan. The way demi added a red flower.
Both pictures are very much to the fans who called the supermodel “hot” and “Queen.” Frames received by 400 thousand likes.