Supermodel Isabel Gular posed in the cap from Ukrainian designer
August 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Brazilian supermodel spends time in Paris.
Microblogging Isabelle is full of bright photographs of different cities of the world. This time the model went to the French capital.
On a trip to Paris, Isabelle wore a white long shirt and mini-shorts by Etro, Fendi sandals and a small shoulder bag.
Your edgy model complements the cap from Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy and gold bangles and earrings-rings.