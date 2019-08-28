Supermodel Isabel Gular posed in the cap from Ukrainian designer

Brazilian supermodel spends time in Paris.

Microblogging Isabelle is full of bright photographs of different cities of the world. This time the model went to the French capital.

On a trip to Paris, Isabelle wore a white long shirt and mini-shorts by Etro, Fendi sandals and a small shoulder bag.

Your edgy model complements the cap from Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy and gold bangles and earrings-rings.

