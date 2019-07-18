Supermodel Jasmine tookes charmed figure on holiday

The model rests on the Islands.

A new photo appeared on Instagram-blog, American Jasmine and just a few hours blew off a flurry of comments and likes, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

Супермодель Жасмин Тукс очаровала фигурой на отдыхе

Jasmine tookes do not forget to delight his fans with new spicy images, so presented a couple of shots with the new swimsuit of bright colors.

On pictures Tux posing in a two-piece consisting of a bra fuchsia panties and a V-shaped bright red hue.

This style of swimsuit is very to face Jasmine, which in addition to his dark complexion has an excellent appearance. Dark, curly hair and minimal makeup complemented the beach-ready look of the model on the background of the Villa with palm trees and a swimming pool. In his post, the star admitted that he now spends his time in the Seychelles.

I should add that during the whole summer, 28-year-old Jasmine published on your page hot photos of your work and rest.

