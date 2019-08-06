“Supermuzhchina in diapers”: Anna Sedokova speculate on the nature of the 2-year-old son Hector
Popular singer, actress and TV presenter Anna Sedokova on the page in Instagram speculate on the character traits of 2-year-old son Hector, calling the baby a “supermuzhchina in diapers”. Celebrity together with children went on holiday on the Cote d’azur, where shares with followers new photos.
Anna Sedokova under the agreement with former partner Maxim Cherniavsky can see their total daughter Monika only in the US or on neutral territory, so their meetings are rare and occur mostly during the summer holidays. On the Cote d’azur in France, the singer’s family gathered in full force, enjoying a rare minute of the reunion. However, a recent post Sedokova dedicated not favorite daughters, and the youngest member of the family – the son of Hector, discussed his age not demanding in nature. On the published picture, Anna Sedokova depicted sitting on the sand in brindavanam swimsuit and a hat, and Hector with a toy shovel in hand, insists on dragging the mother behind him, demanding attention.
The singer with a sense of humor suggested that older son could dedicate his life to agriculture or construction, as among his toys is dominated by tractors. 2-year-old baby is already showing the tenacity and strength of character, constantly seeking the desired and taking their own decisions. Sedokova does not understand what makes him “supermuzhchina” — genes, immense love or nurture that most followers have noticed that, of course, important all these factors, but crucial is still the first.