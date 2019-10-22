Supertalent: the dog became famous in the network and on TV as “king of balancing” (photo…
Living in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, five year old Dachshund named Charlsa has one, but supertalent. Charla became famous in the network and even on television, like a real “king of balancing”. Along with their owners, he appeared in the broadcast of This Morning on British TV channel ITV. And proved that he can keep in mind almost anything — filled with water glasses, flowers, doughnuts, stacks of biscuits, toys of different shapes.
30-year-old Paul Lavery noticed in your pet this ability about three years ago, as a joke putting him on top of squeak toy. He was shocked when Charla stood motionless like a statue at the same time lifting up his eyes and trying to see what’s out there.
Prior to that, Paul was trying to teach a Dachshund to perform the usual dog commands like “down” and “sit”, but Charla showed no eagerness to learn. After he showed his true talent, Paul and his girlfriend Jen started in social networks multiple accounts fees, and that quickly gained tens of thousands of fans around the world.
In 2019, the dog was the winner of the award Webby Award — the international online awards. He also included among the “Amazing animals” the Guinness Book of records and received the title of Northern Irish “Internet celebrity of the year”.
