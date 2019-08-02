“Superwoman” brie Larson is Dating actor Elijah Allan-Blitzem
August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Actress brie Larson, who played the heroine of remarkable abilities in the blockbuster “Captain marvel” and received the “Oscar” for her role in the movie “Room”, found a new love — not so titled, but actor Elijah Allan-Blitza.
Paparazzi noticed the newly made couple in Malibu: they were kissing in the supermarket and in the Parking lot, not hiding his feelings from others. First, the Western media did not recognize the actor, calling him a “mysterious stranger”, but later his identity was declassified. Moreover, on account of a 32-year-old Elijah is already an affair with a famous actress Maria Bello, who over his 20 years.
Elijah Allan-blitz and Maria Bello, 2016 Godot for 29-year-old brie Larson, previously she was in a relationship with musician Alex Greenwald. In the spring of 2016, they got engaged — the ring on the ring finger Alex put his beloved during their stay in Tokyo. But in early 2019, the Larson broke off the engagement.
Hellomagazine.com
