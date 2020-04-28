Supplement for pet: how many pet owners the rental costs of housing in the United States
The process of searching for housing to rent for those US residents who have Pets, is more complex and costly than for those who have Pets there. After all, if you decide to have here a cat or dog, know that to spend money you will not only their food, toys and visits to the vet, but also for accommodation. This writes the author of the channel That American Life on “Yandex.Zen”.
A study of the rental market in this case, it starts with sorting of the proposals. The fact that not all of us landlords are allowed to keep Pets in their property. If the contract or the ad you will see a clause stating that Pets in the house or apartment is prohibited, violation of this rule may entail serious consequences, a fine and/or eviction.
At the same time, most landlords will not mind your furry roommate, but you will have to pay some additional fees. Traditionally, this list includes the security Deposit (which will return if the animal will not damage anything in the house) and monthly rent per pet. Also, in some cases, the landlord may charge a separate Deposit without the right of return.
Right all deposits are governed by the laws of the state, and, if you live in an area where such fees are legal, they may amount to ~$200-500 depending on size of pet. If to speak about my experience when I lived in the house where you had to pay a Deposit with no right of return ($300 per pet), as well as in the apartment where such Deposit was not, but was charged the insurance fee that is returned upon completion of contract after home inspection (also $300 per pet).
The rent for the animal differs from state to state, and may increase depending on the size of the pet. For example, for a cat or a small breed dog, you pay $15-30/month, while as for an animal weighing 30 kg will have to pay $40-75/month on average. In addition, the lessor has the right to restrict the tenant the opportunity to have a pet of a particular species or breeds and to determine the limit on the total number of Pets in the house. And even if you are the owner of a house, but live in the cooperative, the Board may impose similar restrictions for all residents.
So, before you have your four-legged friend (or a pet with less or more limbs) in the United States, be sure to ask the terms of your contract with the landlord or HOA (the homeowners) — this will help to avoid embarrassments and troubles.
The original column published in the blog That American Life on “Yandex.Zen”
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com
bookmark