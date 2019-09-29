Supported the daughter Zavorotnyuk, the star of the series “Not born beautiful” became bald…
Beautiful Nelly Uvarova, star of TV series “Not born beautiful” and “Atlantis” have decided to cut your hair in support of colleagues Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and her daughter. This writes MK.
On his page in Instagram Nellie said they had decided to do this due to the fact that colleagues and friends Zavorotnyuk, which is now fighting with cancer, actively give interviews about her and spread rumors. Uvarov family requests Actresses not to pay attention to these conversations.
“Anya don’t pay attention to enemies, a speedy recovery mom. There are people who do not believe these rumors,” — said Nelly Uvarova.
Uvarov wished Zavorotnyuk as soon as possible to recover.
Fans of Nelly Uvarova admired the act of the actress, decided to support the friend. They left on the page to the relevant entry: “Nelly, You are a space man,” “Nellie, You this bold look!”
Recall that, according to rumors, the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is now in a Moscow hospital in critical condition. Supposedly the star brain cancer. However, her family has not yet given any comments. They went on the defensive and prefer this account is not to speak. Note that not so long ago one of the former nurses of the clinic where it can be Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, tried to sell the media photos from the hospital room. Later she, fearing the wrath of fans of the star of the series “My fair nanny”, this idea suddenly refused.
Meanwhile, about possible illnesses Anastasia Zavorotnyuk in recent times, even spoke to her very close friends. Most likely, the actress is really in the hospital, but her condition is not critical, as the media wrote earlier.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the famous healer Malakhov commented on possible disease Zavorotnyuk, saying that it is already too late to save the folk or traditional means.
