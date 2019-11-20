Supported the Ukrainian army: Russian spiteful critics decided to “shame” Sofia Rotaru
The news of the return to the Russian stage of the people’s artist of the USSR Sofia Rotaru, whose niece recently zasobiralas in marriage, divided the Russian society into two camps. This writes gazeta.ru.
So, admirers of talent of people’s artist immensely glad to see his darling “Song of the year”. Painfully they missed on idol. Meanwhile, well-wishers for several days of gossip, say, a 72-year-old actress overspend, and that is going to work.
Your opinion about the return to the Russian stage of Sofia Rotaru expressed many years the leading Song of the year angelina Vovk.
“I’m always amazed that such a position of man, it is surprising. Well, firstly, if you’re so bad for Russia, why would you come here for the money? The place of Sophia, I would not go here to earn, no matter how needed the money”, — stressed the leader.
Angelina Vovk said that receiving the Russian money, artists should be faithful to the policy of the Kremlin.
“Show business, of course, it’s not very clean, but the conscience has to be. I understand the artist is out of politics. But, if you’re really out of politics, then don’t support the army that is at war with our country”, — said Vovk.
The primary stresses that will not come to the concert Rotaru, hinting that the singer did not “dictates of conscience”. “Because she comes here and smiles to all. Will take the stage — not to speak: but what you bad. Say: I love you, how good you are. Well, then we must behave differently in relation to our country” — sure leading.
Recall that at the end of 2018, Sofia Rotaru refused to participate in the Russian “Song of the year” and canceled the events in Russia because of the aggression of this country against Ukraine.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Sofia Rotaru has confirmed its participation in the filming of the final concert “song of the year — 2019”, which will be held on December 7 in Moscow. It can also act on several private corporate parties in Russia. In addition, the expected performance of Sofia Mikhailovna at the festival “legends of retro FM”. The fee for the office party this season — 50-60 thousand dollars. Fans at Rotaru missed, so it is likely that her concerts in Russia will be sold out.
