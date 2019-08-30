Suprun dedicated fotozhabu return Bogatyreva
Acting Minister of health of Ukraine Ulyana Suprun reacted harshly to return to Ukraine former Minister Raisa Bogatyreva, who was arrested on suspicion of large-scale embezzlement of public funds.
On his page in Facebook Suprun wrote that Bogatyrev never cared about the work of the Ministry, and colleagues, and does it afraid.
The Minister said that being the Minister Bogatyrev covers the procurement of vaccines and tuberculin in the company of his son.
“Return Bogatyreva in Ukraine signalled the beginning of a new stage of struggle for the health and safety of Ukrainians. Her followers and partners anywhere, even went and recent years engaged in sabotage systems change in the field, where they used all “agree”.
Today these same people are trying to take this opportunity and use it fully. Not to give medical field, thieves and murderers for the new political leadership is very easy if they put the health of Ukrainians, the real priority,” said Suprun.
She has also published fotozhabu on the return Bogatyreva.