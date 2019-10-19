Suprun illustrated post about hemorrhoids photo Dubinsky
Previously they had a conflict.
Ulyana Suprun shared success in litigation against Dubinsky, comparing his fakes with hemorrhoids. The story of this unpleasant disease she was accompanied by a photograph of the people’s Deputy from “public Servants,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Informant.
The former official has long gained fame as an unconventional physician and glorified rather strange for Ukrainians by the Soviets. Now she has decided to protect the population from hemorrhoids, associating the node in the anus with a person of the people’s choice.
“In the near future will report on the success in the trial of the fakes Dubinsky. And now let’s talk about the approached topic — hemorrhoids,” wrote the former acting Minister of health
We will remind, the conflict between Suprun and Deputy Alexander by Dubinski began in may 2019. Servant of the people in his video blog calls the official “Doctor death” and accuses her of laundering of the budget money through Fund “Protection of patriots”.
In response Suprun has addressed in court with the claim about protection of honor, dignity and business reputation, demanding refutation of false information.