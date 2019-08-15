Suprun told how to get rid of excess weight
Acting Minister of health Suprun told how to get rid of excess weight. This is stated on page Suprun Facebook.
If the body mass index over 25, is to check the diseases that accompany excess weight. It — type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, dyslipidemia (disturbance in the balance of lipoproteins in the blood), the presence of cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, heart failure, polycystic ovary syndrome, sleep apnea, male hypogonadism (lack of sexual hormones), asthma, depression, infertility, osteoarthritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease.
It is also worth to take the tests and see a doctor, he must study the family history of the patient, his lifestyle and the ways of losing weight that have already been tested.
On the basis of clinical judgment, the physician must offer the scheme of losing weight: healthy eating plan, physical activity, build healthy environment, which promotes weight loss and raising awareness of a healthy lifestyle.
For prevention or treatment of opportunistic diseases set a goal to lose 5 to 15% by weight.
If there are hormonal or other physiological disorders — causes of weight gain, it is necessary to eliminate, first and foremost.
The new diet should offer a dietitian or analog. Changes in diet should include:
▪ This is to reduce your calorie intake by 500-700. In some cases, under the supervision of a physician, you can reduce stronger.
▪ This is to choose the diet that fits the preferences of patients. And low in carbs, and nizkorodov diet comparable effective, but more harmoniously to reduce just a little, to increase the consumption of vegetables and protein, and significantly reduce the amount of salt in food.
▪ This is to replace harmful foods with more healthy. Diet is not only Kale and chicken without spices. To lose weight should be nice.
The coach and the physiotherapist must choose for the patient’s plan of physical activity.
Finally, we need the support and the solution to behavioral problems that lead to weight gain.This will help cognitive-behavioral therapist, a psychiatrist (in the case of depression or anxiety), clinical psychologist.