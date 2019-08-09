Surfing and romance: Vincent Cassel and Tina Kuniaki rest in Hawaii
Enjoying the Balinese sun, the 22-year-old Tina Kuniaki, and 52-year-old Vincent Cassel, who will celebrate their wedding anniversary in late August, flew to Hawaii.
Model has published in Instagram photo with her husband during a romantic getaway in the Bay Kavela, to the North of the island. The picture shows a young mother posing in an embrace with the actor on the backdrop of the ocean. Kassel is in turn posted in his account a video of him and his beloved surf.
Apparently, the girl of Amazon, soon to be four months, not traveling with their parents, left her in the care of nannies and grandparents.
Recall, Vincent and Tina got married at the end of August 2018. By the time the pair had been Dating for two years.
When I first met Vincent, I didn’t know who he is. We brothers did not have a TV at home, we went to the movies and was only interested in school and football
— Tina told the French magazine Paris Match.