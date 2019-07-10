Surgeon: protect the stomach from stress when working at the cottage!
In the midst of the summer season and works in suburban areas more and more appeal to the doctor about abdominal pain. According to statistics, the cause of such pain are hernias of the stomach, and how to prevent it or what to do with the existing problem Magicforum learned from a practitioner of herniology Evgeniy Shiryaev.
Here are his recommendations:
Work in the country brings a positive emotion, harvest fruit, vegetables and berries. Green thumb, which is not resting versa overreach and will work a abdominal hernia, entrapment of the nerve root a herniated disc. The pain – signalling system, used by the body. The Central nervous system “says” a problem. To ignore the discomfort dangerous. Pain between the shoulder blades and in the lumbar region, lumbago, headache over time, not going anywhere. Pain medications bring temporary relief.
Clinical manifestations
Knowledge about the symptoms will allow us to take action. The first sign is discomfort suddenly appeared. Over time they grow. Other signs:
- lethargy;
- weakness;
- the pain is strictly localized;
- there is a visible protrusion;
- the pain is worse during movement.
Symptoms depend on the type of hernia. For example, people with an umbilical hernia will immediately see the swelling in the navel region. The danger of a pathological condition is not always the pain that makes it difficult to timely diagnosis. The victim feels discomfort after a meal. The person complains of nausea. Representatives of the older age group, are without rest working on the site, risk to make inguinal hernia, the symptoms of which are as follows:
- the victim has difficulty in walking;
- the pain is worse when lifting weights;
- swelling in the groin area;
- heaviness in the abdomen.
As soon as the symptoms revealed themselves, go to the doctor. Early diagnosis and the prescribed course of treatment will eliminate the likelihood of complications.
Restorative therapy
The doctor makes a conclusion based on the results of the survey. Patient is prescribed conservative or operative therapy. The latter option is relevant in case of impossibility to solve the problem in another way. If conservative methods are not allowed to reach their goal, the patient is prepared in a conventional or minimally invasive operating hernia. The manipulation is performed under General anesthesia.
Normalized physical work is useful. The main thing – without fanaticism. Regular breaks will ensure the safety of health. Make breaks every 25-30 minutes. The second rule is allowed to work 11 to 14 hours. At this time the sun is in the Zenith. The daily load is uniformly distributed given the state of health. If you want to increase production, do it gradually.