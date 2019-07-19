Surgeon told about the dangers of varicose veins and methods of treatment
Surgeon told about the dangers of varicose veins and methods of getting rid of him. According to statistics, this issue has 40% of the population worldwide.
Varicose veins accompanied by edema, pain and venous ulcers and thrombosis. The main risk factors that provoke the emergence of the disease, is a genetic predisposition. If the disease was diagnosed in the parents, there is a high likelihood that they will fall ill and children. As for the causes of varicose veins, they include constant physical labor, work sitting or standing. The risk group includes sellers, porters, barbers, surgeons, teachers. To avoid negative consequences, in your free time necessary to actively walk, eat right.
By the way, from the disease more often affects women. Doctors attribute this to hormonal influencing the venous wall. A large impact of pregnancy and childbirth, because the vessels increases the load.
When varicose veins are diagnosed at an early stage, the problem can be prevented. It’s recommended to go more than three miles a day, wear shoes with low heels, perform rolls from heel to toe. It is obligatory trip to the doctor.
Treatment of varicose veins is carried out by two methods – surgical and medical. The first involves the removal of all visible changes, and the second is the use of drugs aimed at eliminating swelling and pain.
As for the menu, then it needs to be products with vitamin E. we are Talking about green onions, lentils, peas, beans, egg yolk, olive and corn oils. It is necessary to exclude nourishing soups, marinades, smoked products. It is recommended to limit the consumption of coffee, it is better to drink with milk once a day.