Surgeon told about the dangers of varicose veins
About the dangers of varicose veins and how to prevent its negative consequences and told the surgeon-phlebologist Sergei Artemov.
Note that the varicose veins is a very common disease, which affects more than 40% of people in all countries of the world. With the emergence of varicose veins, one acquires such problems as persistent leg swelling, pain and cramps, which can lead to trombozam, ulcers and thrombophlebitis.
According to phlebology, the causes of the disease of the legs is primarily to heredity and way of life. Despite the predisposition of the organism to the appearance of varicose veins, you must comply with the rules under which it is possible to avoid many negative consequences. One of these rules is a necessary rest for the feet after a long walk or a long stay in a standing position or sitting.
As a rule, the risk group also includes people of such professions as teachers, barbers, salesmen, doctors, porters. And. According to doctors, varicose veins more often affect women.
In order to avoid the consequences, you need to eat right, to do the appropriate exercises for the legs and observe the hygiene procedures.
As noted by Artemov, people who have varicose veins is manifested in the initial stages, you need to change your shoes to a more comfortable stop wearing high heels and cramped shoes. Also advised not to take position when the seat legs.
As for the diet, people with varicose veins are advised to take in food products rich in vitamins E, C and R. These vitamins are contained in legumes, liver, salads, and green onions.
Doctors have advised to exclude nourishing soups, meats, smoked products and marinades. Also recommended to drink less coffee and coffee drinks.