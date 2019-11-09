Surgeons saved the patient from a giant phallus and will go on trial for bragging (photos, video…
In Russia, in St. Petersburg, the surgeons performed a unique operation. From the body of the patient was extracted a giant artificial phallus, apparently store-bought sexual toys. A foreign object stuck in the rectum, threatened a patient to rupture or necrosis of the intestine and pain a shock. Despite a successful operation and saved the patient’s surgeons will be tried for violation of medical ethics: images and videos of the operation were published in an open access network.
The doctors surgery colleagues as a very professional. Tactics chosen correctly, despite the tight time frame. The expense, literally, left, said in comments to “MK” surgeon Andrei Litvinenko. In case of delay the situation could develop according to two scenarios. Ischemia of the intestines could lead to peritonitis, sepsis and death. Or surgeons would have to remove extra nekrotizirovannye part of the intestine, leaving the person disabled.
If physicians to colleagues no complaints, the lawyers have accumulated too many comments. The surgical team has promised administrative responsibility. Will investigate who was shooting during the operation, on what basis in the operating room got outsiders, and as photos and videos appeared in the network.
“If the patient and the ethics Committee will consider these pictures inadmissible, doctors can expect disciplinary liability in accordance with labor code. If the primary offense, it is likely that physicians will receive a reprimand, “—said the lawyer Nikolai Chernyshuk.
