Suri cruise for a walk in new York: new fashion way daughter Katie Holmes
13-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom cruise Suri, it seems, may well claim the title of most stylish celebrity child. In any case, at least in the top five she can come in.
Recently, the girl regularly shows fashionable images that do not go unnoticed by the public. And yesterday Suri once again went for a walk in new York (and, apparently, again), and drew attention to themselves.
Walking Suri went in a white dress with yellow flowers and white ballet flats. However, there is first of all worth noting the accessories that daughter Katie picked up to your outfit: a bright red scarf and bag. Love scarves Suri seems to have inherited from his mother — at the time, the actress wore them incessantly. Perhaps this is one of the closet Cathy.
Suri, however, is of interest not only to fashion but to beauty industry. The girl is in full makeup and often goes out with makeup. But I must give her credit, she always painted a very modest and not too noticeable, so it does not looks older than his years.