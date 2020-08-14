Surks prokomentiroval zaproshennya coach of “Dynamo”

| August 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Суркіс прокоментував запрошення Луческу в "Динамо"

Igor Surkis

Kislogo the President “Dynamo” Igor Surkis in nterv th “New time” respown, chomu Virchow dowrite the team kalichrome mentor “Shahtarya” MRC Lucescu.

“First of all, I read many I many feel about those scho everyone knows, what does rapidly “dynamic serza”. I already sklalos in history kislogo Dynamo, that, really, except Valeriya Hazzaa I Soma Yuri, command I to soundname not dowrap”, – zaznaev Turks.

“Who am I dovrat command – TSE Anatoly Dem, Yanenko I Oleksiy Mykhailychenko, that had won two campanati. The Samy Rebrov vyhrava the title the first super bowl. I know, Yak stink to sublet Qiu team, Yak stink I vdaetsya, that in them ye knowledge. Valery vasilovich Lobanovsky meni svogo hour right govoriu: TSI hloptsi Gatow to dwellers renovate Taku team, Yak Kiske Dynamo – podlive story the President of “Dynamo”.

“Yakscho mi pereydem specifically to Lucescu, I can tell you the next question: I took Yogo, Bo VIN – Profesional. I podli scho VIN in club-Konkurent trenuval for Demba not pratsyuyut.

I roslavlev s inozemnimi colleagues, opisoval the situation, and the stench of meni seem to be: what’s wrong with that? Carlo Ancelott trenuval RSN team, soperniku. Axle Alberto Dzakkeroni treno “Inter”, potim treno “Men”, potim IgE from Juventus. Ie I razglyadev TSE questions s profesinio to see. And me hochut of vinovatye scho I hotv of dopanti “Shahtar” Chi scho Lucescu good know “Shakhtar” – pasmowa Turks.

Push stroke interv Yu Igor Surkis stating scho . denim great shareholder Dynamo I wolod 98% club.

Nagado, priznachennya on the Posad head coach of “Dynamo” rumynskogo Foca spravochno RSCE of espinette in seredova klubnik ultras.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr