Surks respown about planova Kudrow SMN Dynamo
Gore Surks
Kislogo the President “Dynamo” Igor Surkis podlasia plans for najblizsza transfero campaign. Respown in particular, scho vzhe pocas speak W potenziani Nowacki club.
Moreover, Surks raskazov about the share futbolist, that to nalezhat Dynamo, ale grayti in orend.
“Need good popracovat in this short period I Rospatent in fact scho vdbase. Padamati I primati rsena, kudi mi idemo further.
Schodo transfers, then according the positions of the mi vzhe led negotiations W okresie futbolisti. Now transferre vikno tilki otkryvatsja, that we will pracovat” – saying Sorcs the commentary “Profootball”.
“Orangeman Timchik I Lednyov definitely povertayutsya. Supryaga I Buleca Ter povinn rotate, ale schodo Tsikh gracw mi Primero ostateczne rsena push stroke declick days, s look around on those, yakimi will popaganda trenerskom staff.
Schodo Sol Kargbo, Bento, CADR, then Oskolki little gravage hour, if stosovno them will proposes, mi W them poprosite I pridbati on HN MCCA silnih gracw, that smooth prinositi COMAND result I pokazivati good GRU.
For example, the Sol does not skladatelja, ale VIN – qually football. Yomu gave chancy ale pokey scho in Demba not it turns. Identity if schodo Demba will proposes, the natural, mi we will promathia”, – zaznaev the President of “Dynamo”.
In this W interv Yu Surks sznews scho bachit not, Yak z ninskog of the game “Dinamo” prob TSA in grupovi stage Play League journal.