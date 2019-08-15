Surprise: fat model Ashley Graham is expecting first child (photo, video)
The most expensive model plus size Ashley Graham, which launched its line of beachwear and lingerie big sizes, shocked fans unexpected news. On his page in Instagram. 31-year-old Ashley originally announced that she was pregnant. She posted a touching video where she and her husband, Justin Ervin and shared good news and showed rounded tummy. Pair incredibly happy and thinks pregnancy is the best gift for the ninth wedding anniversary.
“Nine years ago I married the love of his life. It was the best trip with my favorite person in the world! Today we feel happy, grateful and excited, as we celebrate the imminent addition to the family! Happy anniversary, Justin Erwin! Life will be better”, signed movie pregnant Ashley Graham.
View this post in Instagram
Also, the parents showed the first photo of the baby in the picture an ultrasound. However, the sex of the baby a couple of calls.
For fans of the pair, the news of the addition to the family came as a surprise. After all, recent model published new photos in seductive lingerie, pictures of the vacation on the yacht, where she posed in swimsuits, on which there was no hint of a pregnancy.
Recall, Ashley and Justin met in 2009-m to year in the Church. A year later, the lovers were married. Ashley previously told in an interview that she and her husband have been dreaming about children.
It is reported that soon a second time become a mother of Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak. In a new video posted to Instagram followers considered rounded tummy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter