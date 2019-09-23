Surprise: the 40-year-old Katie Holmes has already spun a new novel
It seems that Katie Holmes is quite recovered from the shock that she had experienced a little less than a month ago. The actress, who was suddenly abandoned at the end of August her boyfriend Jamie Foxx, a novel which lasted almost 6 years, started Dating a new man. With the imposing knight Katie caught on the days of Italian paparazzi. This was announced by the publication Hollywood Life.
Katie waited with her new boyfriend when she was gently holding him by the hand, came out with a fashion show of the new collection of the brand Fendi. This event was held as part of Milan fashion Week. In addition to Holmes, the catwalk show was attended by other celebrities Kendell Jenner, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, the daughter of Cindy Crawford Kaia Gerber…
As for Katie, she appeared there, was pleasantly surprised by all of its kind. The actress looked younger years on 10. She was dressed in a blazer, fashionable red color (of course, Fendi), draped over dresses of the same color in dark blue polka dots. Who exactly was her companion, who apparently was responsible for a change in the appearance of the actress, and the paparazzi have yet to scout failed. However, it now looks like Katie made a contribution and the daughter of the actress from the Tom cruise — 13-year-old Suri. As it became known recently, she helped my mother get over a breakup with Fox and gives good advice on the part of the makeover. As all can see, the last time Katie started dressing very stylishly and boldly.
As for Jamie, who had abandoned Kathy for 21-year-old beauty Celia Wave, he is also quite happy with life. He’s already settled in the Sal in his house and intends to, among other things, to help her career. As stated by Fox, his girlfriend is a talented singer. Moreover, he argues that it will make a “new Beyonce”.