Surprising fact: water helps with high blood pressure
In the day you need to drink a certain amount of fluid
Doctors believe that regular water can help with hypertension. When people do not consume enough drinking water, the body begins to retain sodium. On the one hand, this item saves you from dehydration, on the other – when a large content, the pressure increases.
Also the lack of water causes the body to close the capillary bed in the vessel creates a large pressure, hypertension appears. Therefore, in order not to suffer from high blood pressure, you should drink plenty of fluids: 8 to 10 glasses.
But drinking more water is also not necessary, since the processing liquid load of the kidneys and the digestive system. And hypertension, diabetes and stress kidney health, and so reduced, so should definitely consult with your doctor warns Express.co.
Physicians are reminded that to ignore high blood pressure, as the heart begins to work less effectively increases the risk of heart attack or stroke. Do not forget about the diet and habits: Smoking and obesity closely linked to hypertension.