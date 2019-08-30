Surprisingly, brad pitt has added a tattoo dedicated to angelina Jolie (photo)
On 28 August in Italy was held the opening ceremony of the 76th Venice film festival. Along with other celebrities of the first train to Venice arrived with brad pitt to attend the premiere of “To the stars”, where he played a major role. The actor smiled and posed for the paparazzi, says Cosmo.
Attentive fans noticed in the photo that brad got a new tattoo on his right biceps.
Cititoy scandal in the family Angelina Jolie: the actress could lose a child
As we know, pitt and Jolie have paired tattoos on the stomach and on the hand. So, stomach brad has tattooed the date of birth of Angelina Khmer language. Exactly the same, with the date of birth of pitt a Jolie. The couple filled these tattoos shortly before the break, believing that commemorative tattoos will further fasten their Union. But it came out exactly the opposite.
In addition, on the hand pitt adorn the first letters of the names of his wife and all children, natural and adopted. The letter A (Angelina) is separated from the letters that represent the names of the children, a large cross.
Also there are full lines from a poem by Persian poet Rumi.
“There is a magical meadow that lies outside the circle of our concepts about good and evil. Look for it is there we meet each other”, reads the inscription.
Now these beautiful lines complements the image of a man who looks at his shadow.
What does it mean, most fans find it difficult to say. But given the fact that usually after a divorce the former spouses trying to get rid of reminders about each other and reduce body tattoos made of passion, and brad did not seem in a hurry to part with tattoo and even added to it by some hotheads inclined to draw far-reaching conclusions — until the reunification of spouses. However, this is only speculation fans of the former star of the family.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie will be a University student in Seoul, has gone to Korea.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter