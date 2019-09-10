Surprisingly, David Beckham is “married” to a Chinese woman
Londoners had the opportunity to observe the wedding, the groom which was made by the famous British footballer David Beckham and bride — Chinese model, actress and singer Angelababy (real name Angela Yang Ying).
However, the wife of David and Victoria, the legal Mrs Beckham, you can not worry: “the wedding” was never real. According to Daily Mail, 44-year-old former athlete and 30-year-old Chinese girl was a Chinese hotel The Londoner Macao.
David looked very elegant in a black tuxedo. And “bride” were good in a white dress with bare shoulders. After the “honeymoon” threw confetti, they began to congratulate him on the “wedding” guests.
The extras were dressed in retro costumes to on the idea of the Director and screenwriter, to reproduce the style of the capital of great Britain 1960-ies.