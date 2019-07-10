Surprisingly, experts told about the benefits of excess weight
BASS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) leads to the death of motor neurons, loss of ability to control the body and to death. The extra weight provides added protection against its development, the researchers found.
Confirmation of the fact that elevated body mass index is associated with stronger protection against the development of such severe neurological diseases, like als, has received Norwegian scientists from the University of Oslo. We will remind that today the BASS is incurable — average time of diagnosis to death is three years.
The authors of the study analyzed the body mass index (BMI) nearly 85% of the Norwegian population between 20 to 70 years, and compared the figures with the number of cases of BASS for 54 years. Scientists have found a correlation with weight gain likely to suffer from BASS for people decreased. This direct relationship continued even taking into account the influence of factors such as Smoking, physical activity, cholesterol or triglycerides.
It is noteworthy that scientists do not first get evidence of a benefit of excess weight in protecting against the development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Why excess weight is becoming the “cure” from the als, researchers still can not understand. But they point to a characteristic detail: when the incidence of als when speaking symptoms manifest, the human body comes into hypermetabolism condition and lose weight.