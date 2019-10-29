Surprisingly, Jamal recorded a new song with a famous rapper (video)
Famous singer Jamala, who told us earlier about her relationship with her husband, has pleased fans new and unexpected work. She introduced the song “Kohala” which was recorded with rapper Jah Khalib, a renowned singer from Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Mammadov.
“Turned out to be a magical work about the inexplicable link between people that helps them through everything in its path” — presented Jamal a new job.
She admitted that on the creation of songs they worked six months. Wrote it when had my son.
“I wrote it in the seventh month of pregnancy. My voice trembled, and sometimes the emotions I lacked air. The song I really wanted to keep it. The result was to unite the feminine and masculine energy, Yin and Yang”, — I wrote to Jamal in Instagram.
in honor of the anniversary. The singer spoke about family life, little son of Emere and how it combines career and motherhood.
