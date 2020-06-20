Surprisingly, the top 5 countries where there are airports
Although now there are not so many travels, it never hurts to know the places that are beyond our capabilities. Sometimes our wanderlust can be satisfied just by seeing these places and presenting yourself the opportunity to join them sometime in the future. But sometimes you can’t just hop on a plane and go anywhere in the world. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
Here is a list of 5 countries where there is no airport.
The Vatican
The Vatican is not only an independent city-state and smallest country in the world. Have a 109-acre (44 ha) of the territory does not have its own airport, probably because it’s actually the “enclave” within Rome. Rome, as a point of reference, has two international airports. Visitors can fly to Rome and then to enter a small Roman Catholic city/state/country. Rome airport Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino is approximately 18.5 miles from the borders of the Vatican.
San Marino
Speaking of Italy, San Marino has no airport, despite the fact that is surrounded by Italian land. The smallest being the fifth largest country in the world, San Marino does not suffer from the unavailability of, since it is located just nine miles from the famous international airport Federico Fellini. But do not think that it is bad to live 33 000 inhabitants of San Marino live in one of the richest countries in the world with one of the highest GDP per capita.
Monaco
Monaco is surrounded on three sides by France and on one side the Mediterranean sea, is the second smallest-largest country in the world. He also has the title of the most densely populated sovereign state in the world. To get to Monaco, you need to catch a boat or go by car half an hour after landing from nice côte d’azur airport in France. It is especially convenient to go by car; Monaco is one of the oldest and most prestigious races of the Formula 1, the Monaco Grand Prix, with the shortest route of all the races of Formula 1.
Liechtenstein
As the smallest country in the world bordering two countries (Austria and Germany), Liechtenstein has no airport. Visitors will need to enter the car, the boat or the popular rail system from nearby Swiss or Austrian train stations. Closest airport Switzerland — St. Gallen-Altenrhein. From the point of view of the perspective, Liechtenstein is almost eight times smaller than Los Angeles. It’s tiny, but powerful, with one of the highest GDP per capita and one of the lowest public debt.
Andorra
Andorra has no outlet to the sea and is located on the border between Spain and France. This micro-country located in the mountain range of the Pyrenees, allows you to make beautiful Hiking, climbing and looking at the beautiful views. The capital of Andorra — Andorra La Vella, which is also the highest capital in Europe. Three hours drive from Andorra there are five airports in France and Spain. Airport or without Andorra is definitely doing something right — she is consistently one of the highest life expectancy in the world.
