Surrounded by Anastasia Zavorotniuk responded to rumors of a terrible disease
Close the stars of the TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk has responded to the rumors that the actress suspected cancer. The information in the media about the terrible disease responded skater Ilya Averbukh, who is friends with the husband of Anastasia Peter Chernyshev. He called the rumors nonsense.
“Write some nonsense. Nothing like sickness none of us spoke. This unverified rumor”. — said “KP” Averbukh. He is convinced that everything is a lie.
In turn, the Manager of the actress Marina also denied the information about the disease. She says that the actress with her husband now rests in Italy.
And concert Director Anastasia Stas of Christ advised all to have patience. He assured that soon, the car crash will give a big interview in which she tell the whole truth.
“In early September Nastya will give a great TV interview. You will learn the truth firsthand. Nastya will tell all smiles. Is the workflow”, — intrigued of Christ.
After this review, the network has suggested that the way Anastasia is trying to attract attention to his person, simply — PR.
But the famous actor and producer Sergei Zhigunov, with whom Anastasia had an affair during the filming of “My fair nanny”, though now not communicate with the actress, but I am sure that health is a Nasty joke would not.
“I don’t think about these things can make jokes. Nastya — people with imagination, of course, but not to this extent. I can’t believe she would deliberately start gossip in the Internet about the state of your health. She’s not” — suggested Zhigunov in the comments for Teleprogramma.pro.
Recall that the rumors about the cancer Zavorotnyuk appeared after it in April appeared at the opening of the jewelry boutique in Yerevan and has published several photo. Fans of the actress have noticed that in the photo, she carefully covers the neck, masked by handkerchiefs or hair. The video examined the scars on his neck.
The network has suggested that it could be traces of the biopsy of the retrosternal nodes. Procedure is done to determine the type of cancer. Also concerned about the health of the actress’s fans suggest that the car crash — it could be brain cancer. He allegedly developed after IVF. Anastasia recently in the third time became a mother.
The actress commented on the rumors yet, does not appear in public, and manifests itself in social networks.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter