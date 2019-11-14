Survey: 34 million Americans know people who have died due to lack of funds for treatment
According to the survey, many Americans know someone who died once could not afford medical treatment. It was found that 34 million Americans believe that over the past 5 years, they lost someone that way. This writes Gixmodo.
The survey was conducted in September of this year by Gallup in conjunction with a non-profit organization West Health. A little less than 1,100 people above the age of 18 years in all 50 States and the district of Columbia responded to the various questions related to drug prices and availability of medical care.
One of the questions was: “Over the past five years, someone from your surroundings, friend or family member died after not received the necessary treatment due to inability to pay for it?”
Thirteen percent of respondents answered “Yes” that would have amounted to 34 million Americans, if the results were representative of the current population of the United States. But even this may be underestimating how often this happens because we may not always be aware of the financial and medical problems of our loved ones.
Data from other research
Another study showed that tens of thousands of Americans die each year due to the complete lack of health insurance, while 45 million Americans cannot afford necessary insurance plan. The level of uninsured, and the level of underinsurance has increased over the last few years since modest improvements observed after the implementation of the Law on affordable medical care.
These trends are related to several things: increasing overall health care costs, employers are switching to more expensive insurance plans for employees, small revenue growth, and as a result more and more people postpone necessary treatment.
In the same survey, 22.9 percent — or an estimated 58 million adult Americans — reported that they could not pay for their meds at least once during the past 12 months.
The sample size, amounting to 1,100 people, is relatively modest for a national representative survey. But some of the findings coincide with a larger survey, which was attended by 3500 adults, which also showed that many Americans find it difficult to balance their health and finances. Estimates of this survey, 18.9% of respondents felt that they could not afford to buy medicines at least once in 2018, while 45 percent feared that may go bankrupt in case of serious illness.
The solution
“These realities dramatically underscore the significant practical consequences in drug prices for U.S. residents, as well as the consequences of action or inaction in the health sector,” writes Dan Witters, analyst and research Director of the well-being index, Gallup-Sharecare.
Despite the promised efforts of the administration to trump reduction in drug prices and health care costs, most people don’t feel it. In response to the question of how they feel the progress of the administration of the trump in the “limit the increasing cost of prescription drugs in the United States,” two thirds of the respondents answered that “not” feel or “do not feel”.