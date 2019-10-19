Survived a few houses: a place of break of a dam in Russia took off with altitude (video)
In a network published video from the scene of the tragedy in the Krasnoyarsk region, where the dam killed at least 15 people. The Russian media writes, the investigation is considering several versions of the incident CHP dam on the technological water of the river Ceiba in Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk territory.
So, along with other the consequence considers the version that was a sharp descent of water from the mountains, which led to increased pressure on the dam and its destruction. And there is another version — a violation of safety rules at conducting works.
It also became known that the dam was not officially registered, and thus could be illegal.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, rescuers continue to search for 6 people, underwater work divers.
How to write “FACTS” on the night of October 19 dam burst on the river Ceiba to Krasnoyarsk region. A wave washed two dormitories. Killed 15 people.
