Survived by candy: in the Aegean sea rescued the tourist, who spent two days in an inflatable…

Wonderful salvation recorded in Greece Sunday: the coast guard rescued a 45-year-old woman from New Zealand, which is almost two days floating on an inflatable rubber boat in the Aegean sea.
About it writes UKRINFORM with reference to the newspaper Ekathimerini.
“The Greek coast guard on Sunday rescued a 45-year-old new Zealand tourist, who 2 days of swimming in the Aegean sea on an inflatable boat and were able to survive,” the message reads.
The publication says that a woman named Kosila Steyn rested on a sailboat in the Greek Islands of Folegandros and sat on an inflatable boat around midday on 1 November to restock. A day Greek authorities warned that she was missing.
Found the woman Sunday morning approximately 40 nautical miles South-West of Folegandros, far from the island of Crete. In the search operation were involved for seven coast guard vessels, three private boats, a plane and a helicopter.
She said the tourist in the port of Heraklion in Crete, that her boat “blew into the sea.” While at sea, she was eating candy and this has undergone a hunger.
