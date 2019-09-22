Survivors of poisoning “Novice”, the British will sue Russia
Briton Charlie Rowley, who became random victims of the attack on the family Skrobala in Salisbury, intends to sue Russia. The man is going to seek compensation for what has been poisoned with nerve toxin “Beginner”. His moral damages Rowley was estimated at one million pounds (1.25 million dollars).
Two years ago, Rowley a fortnight spent in a coma after a street in the container, picked up the bottle of poison. After coming into the consciousness of the Briton suffered a stroke, and then a long time recovering from meningitis. Podrug Rowley don Sturgess took the contents of the vial for luxury perfumes, spray some “spirits” to themselves and died in hospital.
47-year-old Rowley has hired a lawyer to protect their interests in court. “Don and Charlie were accidental victims — Charlie continues to suffer from serious side effects of the toxin. But the more my client’s are concerned that was finally revealed the whole truth about what happened. Many questions remained unanswered, “said lawyer Patrick Maguire in the comments of the British Daily Mirror.
Recall the poison “Novice” was disguised as a bottle of perfume and was intended to attack the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia. Sergey and Yulia spent in the hospital for several months, but they managed to survive.
As suggested, the group that organized the attempted murder Skrobala, after the task threw a bottle of poison in a street a container for charity. There is a container of toxin found Charlie Rowley and don Sturges and steel, respectively, the fourth and fifth victims of a “Newbie”. The third victim was a policeman who came to the house Skrobala.
