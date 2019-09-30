Sushi is hazardous to health, warn doctors
Scientists warn that the number of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in fish over the last 5 years has doubled. This is especially dangerous for those who prefer to consume it raw.
Lovers popular in our country of Japanese cuisine, especially sushi at increased risk of infections of antibiotic-resistant infections. And all because the so-called superbugs more actively spread in the seas and oceans, as identified by scientists. The called superbugs microorganisms are showing resistance to most available antibiotics. The authors of the study watched the dolphins and found that only in their body, the number of incurable bacteria over the last 5 years has doubled.
According to researchers, dolphins are an excellent indicator of all the other organisms living in the seas and oceans, which man uses for food. But special danger threatens the lovers of raw or incompletely cooked fish, as in this culinary method of processing a food product, the likelihood of preserving viable pathogens in it is much higher. Lovers of sushi can deal with bacterial infections that cannot be cured by any currently available the most powerful drugs. Recall that the world health organization considers antibiotic resistance the biggest threat in the field of diseases.
Bacteria are learning to adapt and develop resistance to medications when patients take the wrong dose of antibiotics, or even use them for other purposes, for example, for the treatment of influenza. The problem is aggravated by the fact that over the last decade, humanity has not developed any new antibiotics. In the world of antibiotic-resistant infections, including tuberculosis, HIV and malaria die each year 700 thousand people.