Royal canadian mounted police said that two men from British Columbia who were wanted across the country, and then found dead, committed suicide. It is reported that they shot.

Police say 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old brayer Smigelski died a few days before their bodies were found in Northern Manitoba, but the exact time of death is not established.

However, there is accurate information about that a few days after they were last seen in July, they were alive.

According to police, two handguns were found near the dead boys, and the investigation confirmed that the same weapon was used in the murders under investigation.

Macleod and Smigelski charged with second-degree murder of Leonard dick, a University Professor from Vancouver, and an American tourist Chinna diz and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

Police promised that after a few days a report will be prepared, which will give the public.